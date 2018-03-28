Video : UFO chases passenger jet | Un OVNI poursuit un avion

Time : 3 mn10 [Vostvfr]

Un OVNI poursuit un avion

Une étrange vidéo qui fut capturée dans la ville de Lincoln, au New Hampshire, aux États-Unis en 2016, montre un OVNI poursuivant un avion dans le ciel. L’incident a été filmé par un résident américain déconcerté qui a récemment téléchargé les images dans le but d’obtenir des réponses.

Le témoin a déclaré au Mutual UFO Network

Traduction rapprochée :

« On me dit que les pilotes militaires s’entraînent dans les montagnes autour de chez moi et j’ai toujours aimé les voir voler. Cela arrive tout le temps, les jets et les hélicoptères sont une observation commune.

J’ai donc naturellement vu le jet et j’ai fait une double prise, parce qu’il y avait quelque chose qui le suivait. J’ai immédiatement pensé que j’étais témoin d’un avion étrange, peut-être militaire mais ce n’était pas un avion à réaction.

Je savais que ce n’était pas un avion car il était juste derrière. Le jet qui était poursuivi laissait derrière lui une longue traînée, mais pas l’OVNI. L’OVNI gagnait de la distance sur l’avion. Aucun hélicoptère n’aurait pu suivre l’avion. J’étais époustouflé et heureusement j’ai sorti mon téléphone à temps pour prendre une vidéo. J’ai regardé l’objet gagner sur le jet pendant environ 10 secondes quand je les ai perdus de vue dans les arbres.

J’étais très excité et anxieux. Je sentais que j’étais témoin de quelque chose de très difficile à rejeter et à expliquer rationnellement comme un ballon météo ou un prototype d’avion militaire.

Peu de temps après que le jet et l’objet aient quitté mon champ de vision, j’ai vu trois autres jets et un hélicoptère aller dans la même direction (à mon avis chassant l’OVNI). J’ai aussi eu une autre vidéo de ces autres avions.

Je voudrais montrer la vidéo à un expert de l’aviation et peut-être obtenir une explication. Je télécharge au MUFON en espérant des réponses. »

[Fin de transcription]

