Mister Olympia : Le champion du monde de culturisme Ronnie Coleman est en chaise roulante après 7 chirurgies [Vidéos]

So you guy's still wanna be like me, you still want to have the same work ethic is I had. Well as you can see I'm 8 X Mr Olympia and I can't walk. I endured an 11 hour major back surgery last Tuesday. Do I have any regrets?, if I had a chance to do it all over again would I change anything? Yes if I had a chance to do it all over again I would change one thing. That is when I squatted that 800lbs I would do 4 reps instead of 2, that is my only regret in my career. Those 2 reps I did still haunts me today because I know I had 4 in me but the coward in me only did 2. That is my only regret.