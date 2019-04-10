California | Timelapse : Into The Atmosphere [Vidéo 4K]

Time : 3 mn 44 / [1]

Synopsis :

« Into The Atmosphere » est un hommage rendu par le photographe Michael Shainblum à l’État de Californie, à ses déserts, ses montagnes et ses côtes saisissants, capturés au cours d’une année et animés comme jamais auparavant avec plus de 12.000 photos.

« Into The Atmosphere » is photographer Michael Shainblum’s tribute to the state of California and its stunning deserts, mountains and coastlines captured over the course of a year and brought to life as never before using over 12,000 photos.

Source :

http://www.shainblumphoto.com/

Learn more about « Into The Atmosphere » and the artist : http://shainblumphoto.com/

Watch a behind-the-scenes look at the making of « Into The Atmosphere »: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxxV5…

Read more: http://thecreatorsproject.vice.com/bl…

Motion controlled equipment made possible by :

Dynamic Perception :dynamicperception.com/

Emotimo : emotimo.com/

Song : Thomas Bergersen – Remember Me Licensed by Extreme Music extrememusic.com/

The video is available in 4K

Contact : shainblumphoto@gmail.com

Vidéo :

[1] Into The Atmosphere | Timelapse – Michael Shainblum’s – Creators / YouTube