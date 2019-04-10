California | Timelapse : Into The Atmosphere [Vidéo 4K]

Time : 3 mn 44 / [1]
Synopsis :
« Into The Atmosphere » est un hommage rendu par le photographe Michael Shainblum à l’État de Californie, à ses déserts, ses montagnes et ses côtes saisissants, capturés au cours d’une année et animés comme jamais auparavant avec plus de 12.000 photos.
« Into The Atmosphere » is photographer Michael Shainblum’s tribute to the state of California and its stunning deserts, mountains and coastlines captured over the course of a year and brought to life as never before using over 12,000 photos.
Ce diaporama nécessite JavaScript.
Source :
http://www.shainblumphoto.com/
Learn more about « Into The Atmosphere » and the artist : http://shainblumphoto.com/
Watch a behind-the-scenes look at the making of « Into The Atmosphere »: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxxV5…
Read more: http://thecreatorsproject.vice.com/bl…
Motion controlled equipment made possible by :
Dynamic Perception :dynamicperception.com/
Emotimo : emotimo.com/
Song : Thomas Bergersen – Remember Me Licensed by Extreme Music extrememusic.com/
The video is available in 4K
Contact : shainblumphoto@gmail.com
Vidéo :
[1] Into The Atmosphere | Timelapse – Michael Shainblum’s – Creators / YouTube
2 comments
C’est des nuages au tours là ?
J'aimeAimé par 1 personne
Cela y ressemble…
J'aimeJ'aime