3 scanners suffisent à favoriser l’apparition et la prolifération des cellules cancéreuses [Vidéo]

3 CT scans’ worth of radiation gives cancer-capable cells an advantage in ‘Game of Clones’ battle in healthy tissue. New research in mice helps understand the risks around low doses of radiation.#AnimalStats @Cambridge_Uni https://t.co/46302kOkwv pic.twitter.com/WuKRTmMKO1

— Sanger Institute (@sangerinstitute) July 18, 2019