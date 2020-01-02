Nature & Environnement

The Turning Point : L’extinction des espèces sous différents angles [Video]

Time : 3 mn 27 / [1]

 

 

Synopsis :

« The Turning Point » explore la destruction de l’environnement, le changement climatique et l’extinction des espèces sous différents angles. Une commission vidéo pour ‘Wantaways’, créée dans After Effects, Premiere Pro, Clip Studio Pro et Cinema 4D.

 

Écrit, réalisé et animé par Steve Cutts

 

 

« The Turning Point” explores the destruction of the environment, climate change and species extinction from different perspective. A video commission for ‘Wantaways’, created in After Effects, Premiere Pro, Clip Studio Pro and Cinema 4D.

 

Written, directed and animated by Steve Cutts

 

 

The Turning Point - 2

Pour illustration / Capture d’écran vidéo

 

 

Source :

https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Cutts

 

Vidéo :

[1] The Turning Point – Steve Cutts / YouTube

