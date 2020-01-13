Sweden – Jonna Jinton : Ancient Nordic Chant [Video]

Time : 4 mn / [1]

Jonna Jinton / Pour illustration

Synopsis :

Traduction rapprochée :

C’est une chanson que j’ai créée en m’inspirant de l’appel « Into the unknown » dans Frozen 2, avec un ancien appel de troupeau « kulning » et un vieil instrument viking « Bukkehorn » que j’ai maintenant joué pour la toute première fois dans une chanson (Still pratiquer :))

J’ai filmé tout cela dans les montagnes de Marsfjällen, un endroit où une partie de mon cœur sera toujours, et un endroit où je me sens constamment attiré par l’appel des montagnes sauvages et des rivières dansantes.

Asseyez-vous, détendez-vous et laissez l’appel réveiller votre feu intérieur, votre pouvoir et votre âme.

J’espère que vous apprécierez mon morceau de musique !

Jonna Jinton

Jonna Jinton / Pour illustration

Original version :

This is a song I created with inspiration from the call « Into the unknown » in Frozen 2 , with ancient herding-call « kulning » and the old viking instrument « Bukkehorn » which I now played for the very first time in a song (Still practicing :))

I filmed it all among the mountains of Marsfjällen, a place where a part of my heart always will be, and a place where I constantly feel drawn to the call of the wild mountains and the dancing rivers.

Sit back, relax, and let the call wake up your inner fire, your power and your soul.

I hope you will enjoy my piece of music!

Jonna Jinton

Jonna Jinton / Pour illustration

Source :

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kulning

Jonna Jinton :

Blog : http://www.jonnajinton.com

Facebbok : https://www.facebook.com/jonnajinton/

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/jonnajinton/

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAk3t7WHs2zjsZpopox8Taw

Vidéo :

[1] THE FROZEN CALL – Ancient Nordic Chant – Jonna Jinton / YouTube

Voir notamment :

Suède | Kulning – Jonna Jinton : chant nordique ancestral envoûtant pour rassembler les troupeaux [Vidéos]