Mission Human Flight – China Tianmen Mountain [Video 4K]

Mission Human Flight – Une quête vers un vol 100% autonome. Nos deux pilotes Jetman Vince Reffet et Fred Fugen se rapprochent du public à la montagne Tianmen, emmenant avec eux le futur pilote Jetman Ahmed Al Shehhi.

Il s’agit d’une occasion unique pour l’équipe de voler dans un environnement qui contient à la fois des obstacles aériens et sous-jacents directement à travers la grotte de Tianmen, également connue sous le nom de Heaven’s Gate.

Mission Human Flight – A quest towards 100% autonomous flight. Our two Jetman pilots Vince Reffet and Fred Fugen gets up close with the public at the Tianmen Mountain, bringing future Jetman pilot Ahmed Al Shehhi along with them. This is a unique opportunity for the team to fly in an environment that contains both overhead and underlying obstacles straight through the Tianmen Cave, also known as Heaven’s Gate.

