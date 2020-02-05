Conflit armé & Terrorisme / Propagande

Propagande et Guerre : la fabrication du consentement [Vidéo]

Synopsis :

Tout le monde est d’accord pour dire que la guerre est terrible et pourtant les conflits continuent et les soldats du monde entier sont envoyés pour tuer et être tués.

 

Comment les gouvernements peuvent-ils convaincre leurs électeurs que la guerre est un mal nécessaire ? Un mot : PROPAGANDE !

 

 

Propaganda and War : The Manufacturing of Consent

Everyone agrees that war is terrible and yet somehow conflicts continue and soldiers around the world are sent off to kill and be killed. How do governments convince their electorates that war is a necessary evil? One word : PROPAGANDA !

 

 

Colin Powell

Colin Powell / Pour illustration

 

 

Vidéo :

[1] Propaganda and War: The Manufacturing of Consent I ARTE Documentary / YouTube

