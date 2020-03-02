The wolf song – Nordic Lullaby | Vargsången : Jonna Jinton [Vidéo]

Time : 4 mn 20 / [1]

Jonna Jinton / Pour illustration

Traduction rapprochée :

Ceci est ma version de la berceuse de « Ronja Rövardotter / Ronia the robbers daugther » écrite par notre écrivain suédois le plus aimé, Astrid Lindgren, dont les livres ont été lus pour les enfants du monde entier. Cette chanson du film m’a toujours été très chère, d’autant plus que j’étais enfant. Mais encore maintenant, en tant qu’adulte, je ressens tellement pour cette chanson.

Depuis longtemps, je voulais en faire ma propre version et faire quelques petits changements dans la mélodie. Qu’en pensez-vous ?

J’espère vraiment que vous apprécierez ma version de cette chanson !

Les paroles et la traduction suédoises se trouvent à la fois plus bas ici dans la description, ou dans les sous-titres de la vidéo.

MERCI BEAUCOUP POUR REGARDER ET ÉCOUTER! ♥

Jonna Jinton

Pour illustration

Jonna Jinton :

Vidéo :

[1] THE WOLF SONG – Nordic Lullaby – Vargsången – Jonna Jinton / YouTube

