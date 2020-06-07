Citation | Quote : « Si vous trouvez que l’éducation coûte cher… » – Robert Orben

Robert Orben

« Si vous trouvez que l’éducation coûte cher, essayez l’ignorance. »

Robert Orben, écrivain de comédie professionnel américain

« If You Think Education Is Expensive, Try Ignorance. »

Robert Orben, American professional comedy writer

Note :

« Si vous trouvez que l’éducation coûte cher, essayez l’ignorance. » est une citation prêtée à différents auteurs : Les versions apocryphes l’attribuent à Abraham Lincoln – Derek Bok – Ann Landers – Char Meyers – Robert Orben – John Lubbock – P. B. de La Bruère – Rev. S. C. Morris – Charles Duncan Mclver – Albert Einstein – Robert Orben – Barack Obama – et enfin sans auteur.

Alors de qui est-ce ? Pour tenter d’attribuer cette citation au bon auteur il faut rechercher en anglais la citation ce qui donne :

Le site anglais QuoteInvestigator a mené l’enquête en 2016 – If You Think Education Is Expensive, Try Ignorance

Family Weekly” en 1974 dans son supplément “Quips & Quotes” crédite Robert Orben. Par la suite la citation a été faussement attribuée notamment à Derek Bok et à Ann Landers :

Bok’ Law : « If you think education is expensive, try ignorance. » (Derek Bok, quoted by Ann Landers, in The Poughkeepsie Journal, March 26, 1978.)

Derek Bok et Ann Landers ont par la suite rejeté la paternité de cette citation, récemment en 2013. « The quotation you have mentioned was attributed to me in a column in the 1970s by my good friend, the late Eppie Lederer (Ann Landers). Why she attributed it to me I do not know. . . . I wasn’t the author of the quotation. I did persuade Eppie to correct the error in a subsequent article, but, as usual, the truth has yet to catch up with the perception. »

En conclusion Robert Orben semble bien être le véritable auteur de la maxime qui est devenue très populaire par la suite en anglais et en français ! Et reprise par différentes personnes.

Source :

https://dicocitations.lemonde.fr/citations/citation-58292.php

Photo :

