Médecin urgentiste, Darria Long, vous explique comment rendre votre vie plus saine, meilleure et plus facile [Vidéo]

Comment les médecins des urgences restent-ils calmes et concentrés au milieu du chaos ?

S’appuyant sur des années d’expérience, le médecin urgentiste Darria Long partage un cadre simple pour vous aider à reprendre le contrôle et à vous sentir moins submergé lorsque votre vie commence à s’accélérer.

How do doctors in the emergency room stay calm and focused amidst the chaos ?

Drawing on years of experience, ER doctor Darria Long shares a straightforward framework to help you take back control and feel less overwhelmed when life starts to get « crazy busy. »

