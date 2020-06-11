Psychologie

Médecin urgentiste, Darria Long, vous explique comment rendre votre vie plus saine, meilleure et plus facile [Vidéo]

Publié par

Time : 11 mn 43 / [1]

 

 

Vie stressante

 

 

Synopsis [Traduction rapprochée] :

Comment les médecins des urgences restent-ils calmes et concentrés au milieu du chaos ?

 

S’appuyant sur des années d’expérience, le médecin urgentiste Darria Long partage un cadre simple pour vous aider à reprendre le contrôle et à vous sentir moins submergé lorsque votre vie commence à s’accélérer.

 

 

How do doctors in the emergency room stay calm and focused amidst the chaos ?

 

Drawing on years of experience, ER doctor Darria Long shares a straightforward framework to help you take back control and feel less overwhelmed when life starts to get « crazy busy. »

 

 

Source :

https://drdarria.com/about-us/

 

Vidéo :

[1] An ER doctor on triaging your « crazy busy » life | Darria Long – Ted / YouTube

 

Photo :

Pour illustration

