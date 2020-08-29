Vaccination anti-Covid : « Humain 2.0 » et Transhumanisme – Dr. Carrie Madej [Vidéo]

Time : 21 mn 16 / [1]

« Human 2.0 ? » A Wake-Up Call To The World

« J’ai étudié le vaccin proposé contre le Covid-19, et c’est mon appel d’alarme au monde. J’ai regardé les avantages et les inconvénients, et cela me fait peur, et je veux que vous le sachiez, vous devez être très bien informé car ce nouveau vaccin n’est pas comme votre vaccin antigrippal normal. C’est quelque chose de très différent. C’est quelque chose de tout nouveau. C’est quelque chose de complètement expérimental sur la race humaine. Et il ne s’agit pas seulement d’être un vaccin différent, il y a des technologies qui sont introduites avec ce vaccin qui peuvent changer très rapidement notre vie, qui nous sommes et ce que nous sommes. » ~ Dr. Carrie Madej

« I investigated the proposed Covid-19 vaccine, and this is my alarm call to the world. I looked at the pros and cons, and it frightens me, and I want you to know about this, you need to be very well informed because this new vaccine is not like your normal flu vaccine. This is something very different. This is something brand new. This is something completely experimental on the human race. And it’s not just about being a different vaccine, there are technologies that are being introduced with this vaccine that can change we live, who we are, and what we are, very quickly. » ~Dr. Carrie Madej

Que signifie « Human 2.0 » ?

Selon le Dr. Carrie Madej, il s’agit d’un transhumanisme et celui-ci aura une incidence sur l’avenir de l’humanité.

Le vaccin Covid-19 est effrayant. C’est quelque chose de complètement expérimental qui aura un impact sur l’humanité. Vous pouvez modifier génétiquement le genre humain.

Biographie succincte :

Le Dr Carrie Madej, DO est spécialiste en médecine interne à McDonough, GA et possède plus de 19 ans d’expérience dans le domaine médical. Elle est diplômée de l’école de médecine du Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine en 2001. Elle est affiliée au Southern Regional Medical Center. Le Dr Madej a effectué une résidence à l’Université Mercer, au Med Center of Central Ga. Elle exerce actuellement au Phoenix Medical Group of Georgia, LLC et est affiliée à l’hôpital Piedmont Fayette.

Note :

Dr Carrie Madej

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywuCRVJVDqs

Vidéo avec sous-titres en français – Guy Fawkes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNHejA4mJPw

Vidéo :

[1] Vaccination anti-Covid : « Humain 2.0 » et Transhumanisme – Dr. Carrie Madej – Mr Aphadolie / YouTube

