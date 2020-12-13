Portal : No Escape [Vidéos]

Time : 6 mn 57 / [1/2]

Portal : No Escape est un court-métrage réalisé par Dan Trachtenberg. Le film est sorti le 23 août 2011.

Chell (Danielle Rayne) se réveille dans une pièce sans se souvenir de qui elle est, ni comment elle y est arrivée.

Elle remarque quelque chose sur sa nuque. À l’aide d’un morceau de miroir qu’elle vient de casser, elle découvre qu’il s’agit d’un code-barres.

Apparemment inquiète, elle aperçoit également de mystérieuses marques sur un mur. Chell passe les heures, voire les jours suivants, à décoder le graphique, à faire de l’exercice et à manger la nourriture fournie par les gardes, tout en étant observée par une caméra de sécurité.

Bientôt, elle découvre la signification des marques sur le mur et trouve un Portal Gun caché derrière un panneau mural. Chell apprend à utiliser l’appareil, et lorsqu’un agent intervient, elle pousse son lit, et lui échappe.

Elle parvient à fuir les autres gardes, se retrouvant sur le toit d’un immeuble, dans une zone industrielle, elle utilise la technique du Portal Gun pour sauter vers un autre bâtiment. En s’éloignant des officiers, Chell se rend compte qu’elle est en fait entourée d’écrans géants qui donnent l’illusion d’un monde réel.

Portal : No Escape is a short film directed by Dan Trachtenberg. The film was released on August 23, 2011.

Chell (Danielle Rayne) wakes up in a room with no memory of who she is or how she got there.

She notices something on the back of her neck. Using a piece of a mirror she has just broke, she discovers that it is a bar code.

Seemingly concerned, she also spots mysterious tally marks drawn on a wall. Chell spends the following hours, or even days, decoding the graph in her mind, exercising, and eating food provided by the guards, while being observed by a security camera.

Soon, she discovers the meaning of the scribblings, and finds a Portal Gun hidden behind a wall panel. Chell learns how to use the device, and when an officer comes to intervene, she drops her bed on him, and escapes.

She manages to run away from the chasers, finding herself on a roof of a building, in an industrial area, and uses the flinging technique to jump to another building. While walking away from the officers, Chell realizes that she is in fact surrounded by giant screens that give an illusion of an open world.

Un aperçu des coulisses des effets visuels de Portal : No Escape.

A look behind the scenes of the visual effects in Portal : No Escape.

Dans une interview réalisée par le Los Angeles Times, Dan Trachtenberg a déclaré que le film avait été produit pour quelques milliers de dollars. De plus, selon les tweets de Trachtenberg, le film a terminé sa production au début de 2010; il a fallu un an et demi de plus pour terminer la post-production.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal_–_No_Escape

Wikipedia

Traduction rapprochée : Aphadolie.com

Réalisé par : Dan Trachtenberg

Produit par : Cathleen Alexander, Stephen Hens, Ashley Adams

Avec : Danielle Rayne

Musique : Mike Zarin

Cinématographie : Keith Dunkerley

Edité par : David Trachtenberg

Date de sortie : 23 août 2011

Pays : États-Unis

[1] Portal: No Escape (Live Action Short Film by Dan Trachtenberg) – Dantrachtenberg / YouTube

[2] The Making of Portal: No Escape (Live Action Short Film by Dan Trachtenberg) – Dantrachtenberg / YouTube

