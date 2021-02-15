Citation | Quote : « The perfect blossom / La fleur parfaite… », Katsumoto – Le Dernier Samouraï

« La fleur parfaite est chose rare. On pourrait passer sa vie à en chercher une, et ce ne serait pas une vie gâchée. »

Le Dernier Samouraï – Katsumoto

« The perfect blossom is a rare thing. You could spend your life looking for one, and it would not be a wasted life. »

The Last Samurai – Katsumoto

Time : 2 mn 49 [Vostvfr]

A way of life – Time : 8 mn 03

A Small Measure of Peace – Time : 7 mn 59

Le Dernier Samouraï (The Last Samurai)

Réalisateur : Edward Zwick

Date de sortie : 2003

Note :

Le film s’inspire partiellement de la rébellion de Satsuma en 1877, une rébellion de samouraïs dirigée par Saigō Takamori contre l’armée impériale japonaise, et de l’histoire de Jules Brunet, un officier français qui démissionna de l’armée française par fidélité envers le dernier shogun Tokugawa Yoshinobu qui avait précédemment passé un traité d’amitié avec Napoléon III.

The film’s plot was inspired by the 1877 Satsuma Rebellion led by Saigō Takamori, and the westernization of Japan by foreign powers, though in the film the United States is portrayed as the primary force behind the push for westernization. It is also influenced by the stories of Jules Brunet, a French army captain who fought alongside Enomoto Takeaki in the earlier Boshin War and to a lesser extent by Frederick Townsend Ward, an American mercenary who helped Westernize the Chinese army by forming the Ever Victorious Army.

[1] Le Dernier Samouraï : « The perfect blossom / La fleur parfaite… », Katsumoto – Mr Aphadolie / YouTube

[1] A way of life – The Last Samurai : Hans Zimmer

[2] A Small Measure of Peace – The Last Samurai : Hans Zimmer

