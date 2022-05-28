Time : 9 mn 59 / [1/1]

« La compassion à l’égard des animaux est si étroitement liée à la bonté du caractère qu’on peut assurément affirmer que lorsqu’un homme se montre cru envers les animaux, il ne saurait être un homme bon. »

Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860), philosophe allemand

« Compassion for animals is intimately associated with goodness of character, and it may be confidently asserted that he who is cruel to animals cannot be a good man. »

[1] Oxygene – The Ocean – Cape Tranquillity / YouTube

