Avez-vous déjà imaginé combien de planètes pourraient tenir à l’intérieur d’autres planètes du Système solaire ?
Imaginez combien de planètes Pluton pourraient tenir à l’intérieur de la Terre !
Ou imaginez encore combien de planètes Terre pourraient tenir à l’intérieur du Soleil !
Ces calculs ont été effectué avec le logiciel professionnel de modélisation, d’animation, de simulation et de rendu en 3D : « Cinema 4D ».
Original video synopsis :
Have you ever imagined how many small planets can fit inside planets ? Imagine how many pluto’s can fit inside earth ! Or imagine how many earths can fit inside SUN ! Enjoy
This Calculations are made with Cinema 4D, with Cloth surface and Soft body.
Traduction rapprochée : Aphadolie.com
[1] How many Planets can Fit inside each Sol System Planets | 3D – RED SIDE / YouTube
