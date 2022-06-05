Time : 2 mn 16 / [1/1]

Synopsis vidéo :

Avez-vous déjà imaginé combien de planètes pourraient tenir à l’intérieur d’autres planètes du Système solaire ?

Imaginez combien de planètes Pluton pourraient tenir à l’intérieur de la Terre !

Ou imaginez encore combien de planètes Terre pourraient tenir à l’intérieur du Soleil !

Ces calculs ont été effectué avec le logiciel professionnel de modélisation, d’animation, de simulation et de rendu en 3D : « Cinema 4D ».

RED SIDE

Original video synopsis :

Have you ever imagined how many small planets can fit inside planets ? Imagine how many pluto’s can fit inside earth ! Or imagine how many earths can fit inside SUN ! Enjoy

This Calculations are made with Cinema 4D, with Cloth surface and Soft body.

RED SIDE

Article :

Traduction rapprochée : Aphadolie.com

Vidéo :

[1] How many Planets can Fit inside each Sol System Planets | 3D – RED SIDE / YouTube

Photo :

Pour illustration