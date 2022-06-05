Détente / Sciences & Technologies

Combien de planètes peuvent tenir dans chaque planète du système solaire | How many Planets can Fit inside each Sol System Planets – 3D

Time : 2 mn 16 / [1/1]

 

 

Avez-vous déjà imaginé combien de planètes pourraient tenir à l’intérieur d’autres planètes du Système solaire ?

 

Imaginez combien de planètes Pluton pourraient tenir à l’intérieur de la Terre !

 

Ou imaginez encore combien de planètes Terre pourraient tenir à l’intérieur du Soleil !

 

Ces calculs ont été effectué avec le logiciel professionnel de modélisation, d’animation, de simulation et de rendu en 3D : « Cinema 4D ».

 

Have you ever imagined how many small planets can fit inside planets ? Imagine how many pluto’s can fit inside earth ! Or imagine how many earths can fit inside SUN ! Enjoy

 

This Calculations are made with Cinema 4D, with Cloth surface and Soft body.

 

[1] How many Planets can Fit inside each Sol System Planets | 3D – RED SIDE / YouTube

 

