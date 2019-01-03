Éco & Finance / Politique / Société

Gilets Jaunes | RIC : Etienne Chouard s’explique chez Michel Collon [Vidéos]

Time : 7 mn 40 [Extrait] / Michel Collon & Étienne Chouard Analyse La Pépite d’Or Qu’est le R.I.C Saber Solo Seven

 

Time : 1 h 18 mn / Michel Midi : Etienne Chouard s’explique – Investig’Action – Michel Collon

 

 

Synopsis :

Gilets jaunes, référendum d’initiative citoyenne, Soral, les médias… Dans ce numéro spécial de Michel Midi, Michel Collon reçoit Etienne Chouard pour aborder ces différents thèmes.

 

 

Source :

https://www.investigaction.net/fr

https://chouard.org/blog/2019/01/02/je-mexpliquais-dimanche-dernier-a-bruxelles-chez-michel-collon-sur-sa-chaine-dinfo-michel-midi/

