South Pole : Night In Antarctica | Aurora Australis

Synopsis vidéos [Traduction rapprochée] :

Il s’agit des parties 1,2,3 de 4 de la série timelapse du pôle Sud tournée par Robert Schwarz. Tourné durant les hivers 2016 et 2017.

Le pôle Sud est l’un des endroits les plus froids, les plus secs et les plus rudes de la planète. Les aurores australes ne peuvent être vue avec le cœur de la voie lactée qu’ici en Antarctique. Les températures inférieures à -70°C/-95°F pendant la nuit polaire ne sont pas rares. Avec des vents forts et une aridité exceptionnelle, c’est l’un des endroits les plus difficiles pour filmer en accéléré. Un équipement spécial a été construit et modifié pour que les caméras fonctionnent.

Les scènes sont ralenties à 8 ips avant d’être interpolées et égalisées pour offrir une expérience de visionnage fluide. Tourné sur des appareils photo Canon 6D et 5DIII.

Photo prise par Robert Schwarz, opérateur et technicien de l’Observatoire CMB (fond cosmique des micro-ondes) à la station Amundsen-Scott au pôle Sud.

This is Part III of IV of the South Pole timelapse series shot by Robert Schwarz. Shot in the winters of 2016 and 2017.

The South Pole is one of the coldest, driest and harshest places on earth. The Aurora Australis can be seen together with the core of the milkyway only here in Antarctica. Temperatures below -70°C/-95°F during the polar night are not uncommon. Together with strong winds and exceptional aridity this is one of the hardest places to shoot timelapse in. Special equipment has been constructed and modified to keep the cameras running.

Shot by Robert Schwarz, CMB-Observatory (Cosmic Microwave Background) operator and technician at the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station.

Scenes are slowed down to 8fps before interpolated and evened out to give a smooth viewing experience. Shot on Canon 6D and 5DIII cameras.

