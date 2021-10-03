Comparaison de la profondeur des lacs, mers et océans | Ocean Depth Comparison

Time : 5 mn 11 / [1/1]

Dans cette vidéo est visualisée en animation 3D la profondeur des différents lacs, mers, océans ; et autres intérêts sous l’eau.

De la plage à la partie la plus profonde de la fosse des Mariannes.

Here is shown the depth of different lakes and seas and other things of interest under the water.

From the beach to the deepest part of the Mariana Trench

[1] Ocean DEPTH Comparison 🌊 (3D Animation) – MetaBallStudios / YouTube

