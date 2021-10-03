Nature & Environnement

Comparaison de la profondeur des lacs, mers et océans | Ocean Depth Comparison

Publié par

Time : 5 mn 11 / [1/1]

 

 

Synopsis :

Dans cette vidéo est visualisée en animation 3D la profondeur des différents lacs, mers, océans ; et autres intérêts sous l’eau.

 

De la plage à la partie la plus profonde de la fosse des Mariannes.

 

 

Here is shown the depth of different lakes and seas and other things of interest under the water.

 

From the beach to the deepest part of the Mariana Trench

 

 

Vidéo :

[1] Ocean DEPTH Comparison 🌊 (3D Animation) – MetaBallStudios / YouTube

 

Photo :

Pour illustration

 

Voir notamment :

L’océan est bien plus profond que ce que vous imaginez [vidéo]

Votre commentaire

Choisissez une méthode de connexion pour poster votre commentaire:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Google. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur la façon dont les données de vos commentaires sont traitées.